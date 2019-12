WALTHALL, Miss. (WJTV) – A bail hearing for Curtis Flowers has been set for December 16, 2019. The matter will be heard at 11:00 a.m. at the Webster County Courthouse in Walthall.

Flowers was tried six times for murder and is awaiting a possible seventh trial. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Flowers’ conviction in the killing of four people in a Winona furniture store in 1996, finding racial bias in jury selection.

Flowers is being held at the Grenada County jail.