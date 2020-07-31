Bailey Avenue exit to close for sewer repair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will temporarily close the Bailey Avenue Exit beginning on Tuesday, August 4, for sewage repair.

The road repair will be between Woodrow Wilson Avenue and Vardaman Street to allow a contractor to replace a sewer line near Captain D’s. The repair is expected to last three to four days.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to Bailey Avenue in order to bypass the work zone. The northbound lanes will not be affected and remain open to traffic.

