Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Bailey Avenue exit to close for sewer repair

News
Posted: / Updated:
road closure sign AP_130784

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will temporarily close the Bailey Avenue Exit beginning on Tuesday, August 4, for sewage repair.

The road repair will be between Woodrow Wilson Avenue and Vardaman Street to allow a contractor to replace a sewer line near Captain D’s. The repair is expected to last three to four days.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to Bailey Avenue in order to bypass the work zone. The northbound lanes will not be affected and remain open to traffic.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories