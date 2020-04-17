Breaking News
Bakersfield firefighters help cancer survivor celebrate his 13th birthday

by: Jose Franco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A young cancer survivor got a sweet surprise from some local heroes on his 13th birthday. Austyn Hernandez celebrated his big day with the help of the Bakersfield Fire Department.

The firefighters were part of a parade outside Austyn’s Northeast Bakersfield home Thursday. Hernandez was diagnosed with cancer at 3 years old and has been in remission for 10 years.

He was granted a wish to go to Disney World when he was 5 years and volunteers every year for the heroes and helmets Make-a-Wish Fundraiser

