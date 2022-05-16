Pearl, Miss. (WJTV) – A community in Pearl held a balloon release and candlelight vigil for eight-week-old Khalysie Lashay Jolley, who died Saturday, May 14, after allegedly being slammed against the road repeatedly by her mother on Thursday, May 12.

It was an emotional evening in Pearl as friends and family of 20-year-old Makaylia Jolley mourned the death of Khalysie, and prayed for the mother that is now behind bars.

The balloon release and candlelight vigil was held on North Bierdeman Road, the street she was severely injured.

“This baby’s mama is a wonderful mama. She did not know what she was doing,” said one family member.

Khalysie was taken to Children’s of Mississippi in critical condition. Jolley’s great aunt said she got a call from her about an hour before the incident asking her to come over and pray. But, the great aunt was unable to leave the house because she was watching her grandchild.

“I should have been there. I started blaming myself,” said Jolley’s great aunt.

The baby died in the hospital Saturday, May 14. Family and community members say the mother of two loved her children, and is remorseful for her actions.

“We’re all emotional. This is not real. Our 20-year-old baby cousin is going to spend a long time in prison if not life if they don’t get her the right kind of help,” said Jolley’s cousin, Kayla Moore. “She didn’t have all this psychotic stuff that people were making up about her and she was remorseful. When she did get pregnant with cash, she settled down. Her whole life changed. When she got pregnant with this baby, everything was about the baby,” Moore continued.

A memorial was put together for the Khalysie on Sunday, May 16. Pearl Police had to patrol the area to make sure no one messed with it before the vigil. Many people have condemned the mother for her actions, and someone even showed up to the vigil in protest, but friends and family say they will continue to pray for the mother.

“I just hate that this happened but y’all need to pray for her. Do not sit here and bash her on social media. That is not cool at all,” said Jade Robinson, a friend of Jolley.

Jolley was arrested and charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse. Investigators upgraded the attempted murder charge to capital murder after the baby died.

Jolley is set to make her first appearance in the Pearl Municipal Court on Tuesday, May 17.