Balloon release held for Asia Turner







Pink and blue balloons filled the sky in Jackson as family members and friends of Asia Turner gathered at Lake Hico Park to honor the life of an 11-year-old girl gone too soon.

Turner was killed after accidentally shooting herself while at home on Ginger Drive Sunday morning.

During the initial investigation, Jackson Police says the gun was unsecured at the time of Turner’s death and a family member found Turner after hearing the gun firing.

At the balloon release, family and friends sang uplifting hymns and consoled one another as they reminisced over the times they shared with Asia.

Turner’s aunt Evora Funches remembers her as, “smart, loving, free-spirited… loved animals…very helpful.”

Valentina Funches, a cousin, recalls Turner’s last birthday, “on her last birthday, I gave her $10. She was like ‘thank ya girl I needed this.’ But I love her, she was a sweet thing.”

Among those in attendance for the balloon release were Asia’s mother and father, Jackson City Councilman De’Keither Stamps, and Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

Stewart says she was invited by the family to pass out pamphlets about “firearm responsibility in the home,” and help prevent accidents like this from happening again.

“We can’t do anything to bring Asia back, but if we can prevent another family from having to suffer this tragedy, then it’s all worth the effort.”

