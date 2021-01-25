Baltimore Street Dancer Comes to Jackson to Spread Positivity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dimitri Reeves takes his love for dancing, travels from state to state, and spreads the message of self-love.

He’s not Michael Jackson, but the way he spins and moonwalks, from the naked eye you’d think so.

Dazzling with shiny fits and glitter, Dimitri Reeves drove 16 hours in his 1999 Acura, from Florida to Mississippi to ‘Jam’ and make an impact.

He performed on Fortification Street in Jackson and drew the attention of many Jacksonians.

Reeves has been dancing since age 5, with dreams of becoming an entertainer. He tells 12 News’ Gary Burton about a ‘thriller’ night in Las Vegas when he was declined an opportunity.

He says be felt defeated but realized that bad times are just lessons to learn from. After Vegas, he says a new calling came over him to spread love and positivity.

Dimitri says he’s been molested and has had battles with suicide. The reason for is openness is to let people know ‘You are not alone.’

Dimitri was blessed with the opportunity to have funk musician, Vaughan Mason as his manager. This granted him a chance to impact thousands, and have them ‘Remember the Time’ they saw Dimitri Reeves. Just like those in Jackson.