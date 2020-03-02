Ban on paid weight loss advice leads to Mississippi lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. – A personal trainer who studied nutrition in college has sued a Mississippi agency after health officials told her only registered dietitians could charge to give advice how to lose weight.

Donna Harris says her website pointed out she was not a registered dietitian and planned to give basic, personalized advice to healthy people for a $99 fee. But The Clarion Ledger reports that the Mississippi Department of Health sent her a letter threatening jail time and fines if she continued.

So Harris shut down her site, refunded $7,000 to customers and on Friday sued several members of the Department of Health. The agency did not comment.