Bank donates $1M to Mississippi children’s hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Mississippi’s only children’s hospital received a $1,000,000 donation from The First, which is a national banking association.

The funds from The First’s campaign will help fund construction at the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at the children’s hospital in Jackson. Hospital leaders said they hope the donation will help the hospital continue to grow.

“We’d like to see that growth. The building itself has a lot of shell space for future expansion. We anticipate a future emergency room, for example, to make it a little bit easier to access, more ICU beds, and more clinic spaces, so it’s just the beginning really,” said Dr. Mary Taylor, the Department of Pediatrics chair.

The campaign was launched in 2016, and has raised nearly $90 million so far. The goal is $100 million.