Bank robbery in New Hebron

NEW HEBRON, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators are working to find a suspect after a bank was robbed in New Hebron.

Our Bank here in town has been robbed. That is why the school is on lock down at this time. If you have been in Town and saw anything suspicious. A vehicle speeding off….suspicious looking people please call the Sheriff’s office to report it, please keep your eyes open.

6015872961 Town of New Hebron via Facebook

If you live in the area of New Hebron and see something suspicious, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 601-587-2961.