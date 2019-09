Baptist Healthplex in Clinton will serve as the starting line for cyclist riding on behalf of a cure for cancer.

The ride is Saturday, September 7, beginning at 7:30 am.

The 18th annual Ride for Cancer will take cyclists along 100 mile stretch of the Natchez Trace. Funds from the first ride were used to build the Serenity Garden at Baptist. New monies raised continue to support the garden and other cancer programs.