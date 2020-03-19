Barbershop Taking Precautions due to Covid-19

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Fade Doctor Barber & Beauty are taking major precautionary measures due to the coronavirus. They strive to have a barbershop atmosphere that is family friendly and fun but now their main concern is to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Part owner of the shop, Ladavin Thompson say they are; moping the floor twice a day, wiping down after every customer and keeping the door open to keep air circulating in from the outside.

To keep the number of customers to a minimum Fade Doctor is staggering their schedule by only scheduling one customer per hour/one child every 30 minutes.

Dial (601) 856-2730 to book an appointment.