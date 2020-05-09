Barbershops across the state prepare to open Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Barbershops across the state are getting ready to reopen next week.

In north Mississippi, Aaron Washington of Shaves Premier Grooming Lounge in Tupelo is ready to get back to business after about seven weeks of being closed.

There are many guidelines barbershops must follow including allowing one customer per worker at a time.

“If it’s two people a husband and a wife and they’re bringing one child and that one has to stay in the car that’s going to be different,” said Washington. “Then sending a child in without the parents, of age it’s going to be okay. That would be a little different but it’s necessary to keep the crowd down.”

Barbers will be working this weekend to deep clean, expecting many customers on Monday. They plan to work late to meet their needs.

“We’re practicing stagger and sanitation, and we’re checking temperatures, ourselves, checking our temperatures in the morning and in the evening when we’re leaving, and checking guests temps when they come in,” said Washington.

Barbershops are also encouraged to use more technology like online systems for payment and to book reservations so person-to-person contact is limited.

In the Jackson Metro, Mike Land’s attorney says he plans to open his barbershop Monday even though he sees a technicality in the executive order’s language.

“Number one he’s already been shut down once by the mayor and the Madison Police Department so he doesn’t want to get cross with them so he’s going to wait until Monday and miss an additional two days of work even though I read this order and it looks like it’s effective right now,” said Stephen D. Stamboulieh, attorney for Mike Land. “We don’t want to put him in a spot that’s potentially violating a vague and ambiguous order and then having him go through the issue of being cited because he already has one cease and desist order.”

We reached out to the governor’s office about it, but we haven’t heard back.

The governor announced in Friday’s news conference, gyms, hair and nail salons and barbershops could open Monday.