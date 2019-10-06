Bark Park officially opens in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- A new dog park for pet owners and families to enjoy is now open in Clinton.

Immediately following the grand opening, frisbees and bandannas were passed out to those in attendance with their furry pets of all sizes.

Bark Park includes an array of activities for animals to enjoy like play structures, water fountains and even shaded areas for owners and dogs to take in after a long play day.

Director of Parks and Recreation Adam Wade said, “We wanted to bring a good product here to Clinton for our residence so we’ve got about a 2-acre park here and acre and a half for the large dogs and then a half-acre for the small dogs.”

Park hours are open from dawn until dusk located at 913 Old Vicksburg Road next to Kid’s Towne Park. This will be the dog park between the Ross Barnett Reservoir and Vicksburg.