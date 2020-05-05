Barnett Reservoir officials to reopen parks Thursday

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced Tuesday that it will reopen its parks and all related facilities at Barnett Reservoir. The Parks will open beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. following Governor Tate Reeves’ announcement on May 4.

Lakeshore Park and Pelahatchie Shore Park in Rankin County and Old Trace Park in

Ridgeland will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and visitors will be required to follow the Governor’s social-distancing guidelines. Those guidelines are currently no gatherings of more than 10 indoors, and no more than 20 for outdoor activities, plus maintaining six feet of separation.

Included in the openings are:

dog parks at both Lakeshore and Old Trace Parks.

disc golf courses at Old Trace and Pelahatchie Shore Parks.

boat ramp at Pelahatchie Shore Park.

walking trails at all parks.

fishing piers at Rankin County Landing, and Mississippi Highways 43 and 471. Social distancing rules apply at all facilities.

According to PRVWSD, the governor’s order did not include reopening sand bars on the upper river area of Barnett Reservoir between Highway 43 and the low head dam. Those areas remain closed until further notice. No camping permits will be issued for sand bars.

Boaters are to continue using social distancing guidelines. Boats are limited to two people, or up to half the capacity rating of the boat, whichever is greater.