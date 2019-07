Tropical storm Barry is upgraded to a hurricane, as of Saturday around 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Barry is making its way through Louisiana, beginning at the coastline. Videos also show the strength of Barry building in Alabama and in Jackson County, Miss.

In addition to heavy rain, maximum sustained winds are at 75 mph, according to the NWS.

The storm is said to be 40 miles from Lafayette, La. and 50 miles from Morgan City, La.