Bars react to governor’s amended order

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Governor Tate Reeves said Thursday he planned to tighten up on bars all over the state as COVID-19 cases go up among young people.

He laid out those restrictions Friday.

The governor amended the Safe Return order with restrictions on bars. One bar owner says the goal is to keep the public safe and healthy, but business has been tough.

The Bulldog in Jackson already took action to adhere to the governor’s order

General manager Dana Koenig says she’ll comply. She had hoped cases would’ve looked different this summer.

“It’s disappointing because from the beginning we tried to stay in compliance with everything,” said Koenig. “We moved our bar stools. We changed everything up the way. We did business in hopes that by following all these guidelines that the cases would come down, and we wouldn’t have to face this again.”

In the order, bars can only sell alcohol to customers who are seated, and they have to stop selling alcohol after 11 p.m. until 7 a.m.

“We know we’ve seen a tremendous amount of spread in our young people. By far, the group driving these higher numbers we know is people in their 20s,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Previous measures are still in place such as limiting capacity to 50 percent.

Koenig says like other businesses they have struggled.

“The unemployment is getting ready to end,” said Koenig. “We don’t know what’s going to happen with that. Are we going to be able to get staff? Are we going to need the staff for people to come out? There’s a lot of challenges.”

To add to the uphill battle, people are afraid to come out.

Koenig adds she hopes people will work with them. They love serving customers at The Bulldog. Tt’s their livelihood.