JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ahead of Mississippi’s primary election on Tuesday, 12 News talked to U.S. Senate hopeful Mike Espy. He said he’s liking his chances to win the Democratic primary.

Tobey Bartee is also running in the Democratic primary. He ran for senate as part of the four way battle in 2018.

The other democrat in the race is Jensen Bohren. Hyde-Smith is the only Republican on the ballot for the U.S. Senate seat.