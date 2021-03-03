Baseball icon Hank Aaron lives on through new academy in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The legacy of baseball icon Hank Aaron will live on in Mississippi. On Wednesday, Overtime Sports owner Tim Bennett announced the first Hank Aaron Sports Academy in the country.

Smith-Wills Stadium will be the headquarters for the academy, which will be open to all children. The first tournament is expected to be in April. The tournaments will go through September.

“How many people do you know that even after death, they are still able to hit one more homerun? And that’s what Hank Aaron is doing here today. He’s hit another homerun,” said Bennett.

Children who attend the academy will be granted the opportunity to learn from former baseball players. If you would like to sign your child up for the academy, click here.