Bassfield continues to rebuild a year after deadly Easter tornado

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WHLT) – Many people will not forget Easter 2020 after a deadly tornado stormed through many communities, damaging parts of the Pine Belt. One year later, the community is still working to rebuild.

“It came through, and it was pretty fast. It was devastating. It did that for ten minutes. It was probably about a quarter of a mile from my mom’s house it was devastating,” said Mark Harper, who lives in Bassfield.

Jerome Holloway owned a business called Muddie Pool Hall, which was damaged during the EF-4 tornado.

“An area where we live, almost every house in that area was totally demolished, maybe one or two standing. One of the worst storms to ever hit this area,” he said.

Holloway said there is a lot of work left to do.

“Still in the process of rebuilding, we didn’t want to rebuild at that time because of the pandemic that was going. We’re still trying to recover from the area.”

The tornado that hit Bassfield in 2020 set a new state record for the width of a tornado.