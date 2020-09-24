Batesville attorney sues Governor Tate Reeves for COVID-19 executive orders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi attorney, Michael D. Herrin, has filed a federal lawsuit against Governor Tate Reeves in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi. Herrin, who is based in Batesville, is suing to have all 59 COVID-19 executive orders issued by the governor declared unconstitutional.

The basis of Herrin’s suit is that the restrictions on the citizens’ rights to assemble, travel, work, worship and speak are in violation of the First, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution.

Herrin also believes the executive orders are in violation of the strict requirements of the Mississippi Emergency Management and Civil Defense Act.

The full complaint can be viewed here.

