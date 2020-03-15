Bath and Body Works hand sanitizer sold out online

(CNN) – Bath and Body Works said there may still be hope for customers looking to buy hand sanitizer. The company said some stores may still have limited supplies in stock.

The company’s website currently lists all its online products as “sold out,” but a banner message is advising customers to check with their local stores.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said hand-washing with soap and water is the best way to clean your hands, but alcohol-based hand sanitizer is the next best option.