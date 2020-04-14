Baton Rouge church delivers care packages to students still living on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– New Gideon Baptist Church delivered more than 150 care packages to students still living on Southern University’s campus on Monday. “If there is a need, we will be there to help whoever we can possibly help, we want to make sure people are getting help during this time, and their needs are met during this time,” Pastor Brandon Collins said.

Within the bags were quarantine essentials. “We had gift cards, hand soap, detergent, things like that, little necessities that would help them during this time,” Collins said.

Southern University is allowing their students to continue to live on campus during this time. Graduate Student Nick Seargent is happy Southern is allowing him to stay at the place he calls home. “Just knowing that my university is looking out for me, Southern gets a bad rep sometimes, knowing Southern had the heart to let us stay, it just feels really good to know that we have a place to stay,” Seargent said.

To donate to the New Gideon Baptist Church care package fund visit their website at: https://www.newgideonbc.org/