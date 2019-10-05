Batte Furniture to close soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– It’s been a Jackson institution for nearly 140 years, but soon Batte Furniture will close its doors for good.

John Batte, the owner, says it’s just good timing for him to close.

Batte Furniture has been a fixture in Jackson for well over 100 years.

“My great-grandfather started the company in 1883 had a store on Capitol Street then they also sent wagons out to the countryside with

people selling bedroom and dining room furniture,” said Batte.

It’s been a successful family-business. Batte believes high-quality merchandise is what has set them a part from other stores, a standard they always kept. They’ve offered design services for 70 years.

“My grandfather took over the business in 1914,” said Batte. “My dad took over after WWII in 1946 and I took

over in 1978. There’s been four straight generations. Nobody to follow up so we decided to close.”

Batte’s father built the present day location on Northside Drive in 1961.

“When my dad built this store out here it was empty,” said Batte. “There was not much out here. Schools and churches and growing

neighborhoods and that’s what made him select this area.”

He’s very grateful to the community for supporting them through the years.

“I’ve said in the past we’re not good because we’re old, but we’re old because we’re pretty good and it’s gratifying to feel

like we’ve done well enough serving customers being a community partner that we have been able to stay around all

these years,” said Batte.

Reflecting back on years in the furniture business and with retirement on the horizon, I asked him if he plans to take it easy.



“I don’t plan to take it easy,” said Batte. “I turn 70 in a couple of months. It’s always been my intention to retire at about 70. It just seems like

a good time. We want to travel. We want to play a little more golf “

The $6 million retirement sale started last week at Batte Furniture. It’s still going on. There’s no closing date yet.