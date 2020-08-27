Bay St. Louis experiences some storm surge from Laura

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana overnight, the storm caused some impacts on the Mississippi coast, including Bay St. Louis.
Some neighborhoods experienced flooding due to the four foot storm surge. Canals and rivers in the area backed up, causing some yards to flood.
The homes should not experience any physical damage, because they were built on silts after Hurricane Katrina.
OJ Becnel, a Bay St. Louis homeowner, said, “Extremely fortunate because we could of gone either way. So we’re lucky. We’re alright. It could of been a lot more. So we’re very fortunate. All the cars that are lined up there.”
Once the tide goes out, most of the streets will eventually re-surface.
