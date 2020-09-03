B&B Theatres grand opening at Northpark

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Northpark and B&B Theatres are pleased to announce the freshly renovated Ridgeland Northpark 14 theater, will reopen to the public on September 3.

The theatre has undergone a multi-million dollar renovation including the installation of fully reclining, heated, electric leathers seats in all auditoriums, providing guests with unparalleled levels of luxury and comfort.

The Ridgeland location marks the company’s second theater property in Mississippi, and additional expansion, remodel, and new build plans are in place across the B&B circuit.

B&B Theatres is the 6th largest theatre chain in North America based on screen count and, with the addition of Ridgeland, operates 414 screens at 50 locations in Kansas, Iowa, Florida, South Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas.

To learn more about B&B Theatres, visit https://www.bbtheatres.com.

