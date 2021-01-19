BBB warns of scams related to COVID-19 vaccine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) are warning patients to be on the lookout for scams related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Christy Strickland, with the BBB, said patients should watch out for fake websites.

“Scammers are very good at just that one little letter difference and it appears real,” she said.

The State of Mississippi has a vaccine rollout plan. Strickland said if anyone sends you an email or a text about paying for the vaccine, it’s a red flag.

“If an entity is reaching out to you, you need to do your homework. Check it out, because it’s probably not the health department or your provider reaching out. It’s typically going to be a scammer.”

The BBB said if you believe you or someone you know are victims of a vaccine scam, report it to the BBB Scam Tracker.



“What that does is let’s everyone else know, not only in the state but out their in the United States and Canada, what the scammers are doing and how they’re trying to get your information and scam you out of money and your personal identity.”

Strickland also said you should spend some time doing your research, and this could save you from becoming a victim of a vaccine scam.