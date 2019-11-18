BBB Warns of ‘Secret Sister’ Gift Exchange

(CNN) – The Better Business Bureau is warning against “Secret Sister” gift exchanges, saying they are illegal pyramid schemes.

The scheme starts with an email or social media invitation.

People are asked to buy and mail a modest gift to a stranger. They’re reportedly told they will get a certain number of gifts in return. People are also encouraged to invite other people to the gift exchange.

The BBB said the “scam” relies on recruiting people to keep it afloat.

The Better Business Bureau recommends: