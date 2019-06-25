Beaches closed in Mississippi, water not safe

The MDEQ announced water closures in Harrison and Hancock Counties, due to the growth of Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB).

In a statement about the harmful substance, MDEQ said “An algal bloom is the rapid growth of algae on the surface of the water.”

“MDEQ advises people and their pets to avoid water contact, such as swimming or wading because exposure to the blue-green HAB can be harmful. The closures refer to water contact and do not prohibit use of the sand portion of a beach.”

Stations closed as of Monday are:

Station 1 – Lakeshore Beach

Station 2 – Buccaneer State Park Beach

Station 3 – Waveland Beach

Station 4 – Bay St. Louis Beach

Station 5 – Pass Christian West Beach

Station 6 – Pass Christian Central Beach

Station 7 – Pass Christian East Beach

Station 7A – Long Beach Beach

Station 10 – Gulfport Central Beach

The algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting, according to MDEQ.

Those who become exposed should immediately wash with soap and water.

Do not eat fish or any seafood taken from affected areas.

MDEQ officials said “All other beaches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast remain open. MDEQ will resume sampling Tuesday and this advisory may be revised as results dictate.”