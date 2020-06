YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation shared a video on its social media sites of a bear that was spotted on one of its security cameras.

The video was taken at MDOT’s Yazoo City office.

Bear with us! You are going to want to see this! 🐻 The MDOT Yazoo City office got a BEAR-Y special visitor!



We love seeing Mississippi wildlife but bear in mind that they can be active near highways. So, as always, stay alert on the roads and #drivesmartMS. pic.twitter.com/7xEdqnYZzJ — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) June 3, 2020

MDOT officials said Mississippi wildlife can be active near highways. They encouraged drivers to stay alert on the roads.