Beauty supply stocked with protective equipment unable to open, considered nonessential

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The battle to find personal protective equipment is becoming more challenging as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

People in the community have began to look for masks, gloves and sanitizer in unlikely places since stores are closing down due to the shelter in place order and executive orders issued nearly two weeks ago.

Ward 4 Councilman De’Keither Stamps is calling out the governor and other local officials to change the inaccessibility of needed gear in order to stay safe during the outbreak.

Stamps said Beauty Supply and More on Cooper Road in Jackson has all of the personal protective equipment like gloves, masks and hand sanitizer that the community needs, yet it is closed because beauty supply stores are not deemed essential businesses.

Over the next couple of days, Stamps said he will try to open Beauty Supply and More and other stores like them across the state.

“There are probably thousands of KN-95 masks that even medical officials are having a hard time getting a hold of. This is not just a cloth mask people are making, so we are going to keep pushing,” he expressed in a Facebook post.

Currently, Hinds County has the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases with only two deaths, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.