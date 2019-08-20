Behind the debate scenes with WJTV and Nexstar Nation









Almost 24 hours until the GOP gubernatorial runoff debate on 12 News featuring Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and former Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller, Jr.

Nexstar Nation is pulling out all the stops to ensure a meaningful discussion with stellar production quality in the studio. For months, a team of professionals from around the Southeast worked to pull off every aspect of our first GOP debate followed by this one on Wednesday, August 21 at 7pm.

Join us online and on social by following #MSGOPGOVDebate we are looking forward to hearing to the candidates firsthand.