BEHIND THE SCENES: Critical care from the air

In focused on health, we talk about critical care from the air.
We meet the people behind the scenes who bring medical services to patients from helicopters.

Everyday helicopter crew members are answering the call for help.

There are four AirCare bases in Mississippi the one here at UMMC, Meridian, Greenwood, and Columbus. This is just a glimpse of some of the essential equipment. It’s an emergency room but inside a small compartment.

There’s also a focus on getting to critically ill newborns as fast as possible.

