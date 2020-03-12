Beijing is enforcing a 14-day quarantine on international travelers

Hong Kong (CNN)— Beijing has announced it will enforce a 14-day quarantine on all international travelers arriving in the Chinese capital, as the number of novel coronavirus cases outside Asia continues to rise.

On Tuesday, Beijing reported six new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, all of which were imported cases, including five from Italy and one from the United States.

The new ruling, which came in to affect at midnight on Wednesday, is one of a number of travel restrictions being introduced across the region, as governments step up efforts to prevent a surge in cross-border infections.

Authorities in Beijing will now require all passengers arriving in the capital from overseas to self-quarantine, either at home or in a designated facility, for two complete weeks.

International business travelers, meanwhile, will be required to stay at a select number of designated hotels in Beijing, where they will be tested for the virus.

They will not be permitted to leave until their test results have been returned.

The city has cordoned off a whole wing of Terminal 3 at its massive Capital International Airport, using the area to screen and register all international arrivals.

The authorities have also set up a transportation hub at an exhibition center near the airport, deploying a dedicated fleet of cars to drive arriving passengers to their homes or designated facilities for medical observation.