Belhaven football team donates blood to Mississippi Blood Services

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Belhaven football team is stacking the line, but not on the field. One hundred twenty-five players lined up to donate blood at Mississippi Blood Services.

Leaders said this time of year is slow when it comes to blood donations, and the team wanted to do something for the community. With the help of his coaches, Rock Schexnaydre took it upon himself to organize these eligible players to make a difference.

“Its exciting. Maybe a few guys haven’t given blood before, but knowing how important this is and how this might save somebody’s life, might drive more people to donate more frequently. But it’s an exciting process,” said Schexnaydre.

Mississippi Blood Services organizer Sherri Book said the team’s donation helped out greatly.

“These gentleman today are making a huge difference. We need people to donate blood, and they are providing half of what we need,” said Book

According to Mississippi Blood Services, it takes 250 people a day to keep blood supplies in Mississippi hospitals.

Belhaven players said they’ve also challenged other colleges in the area to see how much blood they can donate in the coming weeks.

LATEST STORIES: