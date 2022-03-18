BELHAVEN, Miss (WJTV)– Belhaven Heights is preparing a special election that will ultimately provide additional cameras, more security, and road closures in the area.

Members of the these neighborhoods will vote on the matter on April 5th. However, if votes come out positive, a 6% increase on property tax would come as well.

Some residents in the area have been victims to crimes as of late and are willing to pay the extra fees for enhanced safety measures.

“With the increase in crime that we’ve had in the area, you know it really was a no-brainer for me in the beginning. But now me becoming a victim of a violent crime, it’s just a no-brainer for me, I have no reservations about it,” said Anthony Scarbrough, a Belhaven resident.

The improvement project would help increase security, add more officers and real-time cameras to the area plus help with road closures to help with traffic flow. If it passes— neighbors would pay an extra 6 millage rate in property taxes.

“It really was a no-brainer for me from the beginning, but at this point, especially with me becoming a victim of violent crime, you know, it’s just a no-brainer for me. I have no reservations about paying that extra money. I was able to sit down with go to haven and what we found out as far as tax liability for me, it’s a 20 dollar increase a year. I spent more than that when I go to lunch every day,” said Scarbrough.

Scarbrough said he knows not everyone agrees with the increase but hopes people will go out and vote on Tuesday, April 5.