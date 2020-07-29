Belhaven Neighborhood to honor healthcare workers

JACKSON, MIiss. (WJTV) – The annual Bright Lights Belhaven Nights 2020 Edition will continue to electrify the town by honoring healthcare workers.
Even though the big event cannot happen as planned on August 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders in the neighborhood are encouraging neighbors to put up lights in their yards.
Some neighbors will be performing from their porches.
