Belhaven receives accolades for excellence in higher education

Jackson, Miss. – Belhaven University is being honored for excellence in higher education.

According to the U.S. News Best Colleges 2020 list, Belhaven deserves accolades for being among the best regional universities in the south, best undergraduate teaching for regional universities, and top performers on social mobility.

“I’m pleased that U.S. News & World Report and others have recognized the significance of a Belhaven education,” said Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott. “We have consistently been recognized for our value, academic quality, Christian principles, and military-friendly programs. These accolades affirm what we already know about the quality of our programs, faculty, and students.”

This marks the first time Belhaven has been ranked in the top 50 and the sixth time it was honored as a Best Regional University in the South.

U.S. News noted Belhaven improved year to year in its overall score, graduation rate, peer assessment and first-year retention, faculty-to-student ratio, ACT scores of accepted students, and alumni giving. Graduation and retention rates carried the most weight in the methodology.