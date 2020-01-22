Belhaven University launches Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University announced the new Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship program. It’s designed to help young aspiring writers. One incoming creative writing major will receive a full-ride scholarship, while other top applicants will receive additional awards.

These scholarships are named in honor of Belhaven alumna Angie Thomas ’12, author of New York Times best-selling novels On the Come Up and The Hate U Give. Thomas is also working as a producer on the film version of On the Come Up.

“It means the world to me to have a scholarship in my honor and to know that Belhaven has this level of pride for me,” said Thomas. “Even more than that, it’s incredible to know that this could play a huge role in a young writer’s life. That alone is an honor.”

Thomas is encouraging students to apply and believes there are many young writers who need the extra support to make their dreams of authorship a reality.

“Let’s face it – financial hardship is a huge obstacle for so many young people when it comes to college; it was one for me,” said Thomas. “This scholarship will remove that stress for some young person and allow them to put more of their energy into their studies. I want to encourage students to go for it! Don’t let your fears hold you back and dictate your life. Belhaven could be the place for you, so why not give your future a shot?”

“Angie has shown us all that a voice of significance can reach and change the world,” said Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott. “I can’t wait to see which Belhaven student is next to become a writer of distinction.”

Scholarship applications are due March 1, 2020 and the winner will be selected on April 1, 2020. Interested students can visit gobelhaven.com/angie to learn more about the requirements and apply today.