Belhaven University launches campaign to support first responders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University announced its new First Responder Scholarship to help reduce tuition for first responders.

The university partnered with Express Feedback for Good to launch a 30-day campaign to create up to $100,000 for the scholarship fund. Leaders said it will help offer first responders who want to enroll in Belhaven’s adult degree completion, graduate, or online programs a 20% scholarship for tuition.

From April 27 – May 26, every time participants share a piece of feedback via Express Feedback for Good, they can create $2 of support for the scholarship.

“Express Feedback for Good’s unique brand-evaluation program will allow friends and alumni to support this important first responder effort without having to make a personal financial gift. The more feedback you share, the more support you create for these real-life heroes! We hope our first responder scholarship program will serve as an encouragement and will offer financial assistance as our brave first responders seek to continue or complete their educational journey,” said Dr. Keven Russell, Vice President for University Enrollment and Marketing.