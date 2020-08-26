Belhaven University offers new Tradigital degree

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University is offering a degree that combines visual art and graphic design. Belhaven’s new Bachelor of Arts in Tradigital Studies is for students who want to pursue careers as art directors, graphic designers, web designers, branding and visual strategies, and production artists.

Jon Micah Tyson, co-chair of Belhaven’s Art and Design Department said, “It’s a degree that is built on reliable and healthy approaches to authentic art making processes, and gives the student the ability to understand those processes in light of technologies’ role in the creative space.”

