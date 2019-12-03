Belhaven University to launch degree in Hospitality Management

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University is now helping students advance into the multi-billion dollar industry of hospitality. The college is now offering a degree of Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management.

The hospitality industry has a broad category of fields that includes lodging, event planning, travel, theme parks, restaurants, transportation, cruise lines, and additional fields within the tourism industry.

Dr. Chip Mason, Belhaven’s School of Business Dean, said, “A Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management prepares students for success in a variety of roles across the national and global hospitality industry. Service is at the forefront of everything we do at Belhaven. In fact, our motto is ‘to serve, not to be served.’ Therefore, it’s only natural that we offer this degree. We are completely aligned with providing service excellence and leadership, which is the heart of the hospitality industry.”

The hospitality management degree will be available through Belhaven Online and will launch during the spring semester in January 2020. According to Dr. Mason, the program will focus on the planning, organizing, leading, and controlling of the hospitality industry.

“It’s not just about the hotels, travel and tourism; there is an entire world within the hospitality industry,” adds Dr. Mason. “While many business niches are composed of only a handful of different businesses, the hospitality industry applies to almost all companies that deals with customer satisfaction and is focused on meeting leisurely needs rather than basic ones.”

Belhaven’s curriculum for the program will give students the knowledge to oversee business operations, management, and communication. The program will also give students the ability to effectively manage decisions and utilize the most recent tools and concepts emerging in a hospitality business setting.

Belhaven University Provost Dr. Bradford Smith said, “Belhaven is known as a top Christian university, with nationally recognized academics and a renowned faculty. The curriculum for our hospitality program gives Belhaven students a perfect mix of theory and practical application, and is taught by innovative faculty members and hospitality industry leaders and trend setters.”

Contributors to the curriculum include professionals with experience from throughout the hospitality industry, including organizations such as Disney, Hilton Hotels, Rainforest Café, Planet Hollywood, Universal Parks and Resorts, Visit Florida, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Vail Resorts, J Crew, and the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.