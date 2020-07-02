Ben and Erin Napier announce winner of ‘Home Town Takeover’

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel natives and HGTV Home Town’s Ben and Erin Napier announced Wetumpka, Alabama, as the town selected to receive a hometown makeover.

Home Town Takeover is a new HGTV series that features the couple and their renovation team restoring and revitalizing homes in small communities in order to bring out its roots, history and traditions.

After making an announcement about the new series in January, the couple received thousands of applications from people living in America’s smallest towns, with a population of 40,000 or less.

Wetumpka, Alabama, has a population of 8,278.

