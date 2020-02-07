Ben and Erin Napier to host “Home Town Takeover”

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The stars of the hit show “Home Town” will take the show on the road for HGTV. Ben and Erin Napier are from Laurel, Mississippi. Their current show features the couple remodeling homes in their city.

“Home Town Takeover” will be a six-part series that will air on HGTV in 2021. Towns across the country, and here in Mississippi, have applied to their towns renovated by the Erin and Ben. Some of the towns in Mississippi include Greenville, Pascagoula, and Petal.

If you would like to apply for your home town to receive a makeover, the deadline is at midnight on Friday, February 7. You can email rescuecasting@rtrmedia.com for more information.

Having trouble uploading for #HGTVHomeTownTakeover? Don’t worry, you can still apply. Email rescuecasting@rtrmedia.com for help! — Erin Napier (@ErinRNapier) February 7, 2020