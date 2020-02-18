Breaking News
Bennie Thompson to speak to NCAS Scholars

News

bennie_thompson_official_photo_34644

UTICA, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson will give the keynote address during the closing ceremony for the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars (NCAS) competition.

At least 35 students from Rankin, Raymond, and Utica campuses are competing in a three-day NASA competition where teams will design a Mars rover. At the end of the competition, one student will earn a paid internship at NASA.

The event is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the Bobby G. Cooper Fine Arts Building on the Utica Campus.

Rep. Thompson is scheduled to speak at 10:45 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

