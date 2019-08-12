Bentonia woman shot three times

A woman who was shot three times by her boyfriend is in stable condition in a Jackson hospital.

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to a home on Jackson Road just outside Bentonia early Monday morning. She was taken by ambulance to a truck stop near the interstate then airlifted to Jackson.

L.C. Collins has been charged with the shooting. Authorities say he walked out of the woods and surrendered to authorities. Deputies say he chased his girlfriend’s daughter out of the house as well. Authorities took his weapon which had jammed.

Collins has priors in Madison County.

The investigation is ongoing.