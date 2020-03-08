Bernie Sanders canvassing efforts continue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Ahead of Tuesday’s primary, Bernie 2020 national surrogates and activists, including Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, Phillip Agnew and Danny Glover, will campaign in Mississippi. They will be speaking at churches barbershops on Sunday and Monday, as well as launching get out the vote canvasses.

The schedule of events are as follows:

Sunday, March 8

9:00 a.m. Greater Pearlie Grove Missionary Baptist Church Visit with Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and Danny Glover

Greater Pearlie Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1640 W County Line Rd, Jackson, MS 39213

11:00 a.m. Mt. Helm Baptist Church Visit with Mayor Chokwe Lumumba

Mt. Helm Baptist Church, 300 East Church St, Jackson, MS 39202

11:00 a.m. New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Visit with Danny Glover

New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1121 Maple St, Jackson, MS 39213

11:30 a.m. Greater Bethlehem Temple Visit with Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and Danny Glover

Greater Bethlehem Temple, 1505 Robinson Rd, Jackson MS 39213

3:00 p.m. Callaway High School Canvass Launch with Danny Glover

Callaway High School Parking Lot, 601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206

Information for the public: This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.