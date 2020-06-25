Berry’s temporarily closes Florence location after two employees test positive for COVID-19

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Berry’s Seafood and Catfish House in Florence closed its doors effective immediately due to two confirmed coronavirus cases.

The restaurant announced Thursday on Facebook that two employees, who are sisters, tested positive. They are both in quarantine at this time.

All employees are currently being tested and professional cleaning and sanitation will take place immediately inside the facility.

The restaurant will be closed until further notice. The Berry’s in Magee will remain in operation.

Berry’s full statement is below:

Berry’s Seafood Florence will be closed as of June 25 due to two confirmed cases of COVID-19. The employees that have tested positive are sisters and are quarantined. Please remember these ladies in your prayers and also remember all of our employees as we continue to take necessary precautions. All employees are being tested and we are making provisions by employing a professional cleaning and sanitizing company immediately. Since opening back up we have been following the guidelines provided by CDC as well as the state and local governments to ensure the safety of everyone. We will continue to do so as we move forward! This is new for all of us and we ask for your prayers as we move forward providing a safe environment for all. We will have more details soon. Again, Berry’s Florence is closed until further notice. Berry’s Magee is safe and open for business. Statement from Berry’s Florence

LATEST STORIES: