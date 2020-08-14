Best ways to cope during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – 2020 is more than halfway over. It seems like for almost the entire year, we have been talking about, fighting, and living with coronavirus which has been taxing on everyone.

With new information coming out everyday about the virus, it can be a lot. Two specialists in Mississippi stressed the importance of mindfulness and good coping skills.

Krista Woods said, “Mindfulness is about staying in the moment and what we can control right now, versus, ‘Oh my gosh. I’ve been isolated this long. How much longer is this going to be?’ Because that increases anxiety, that increases strain and stress on our bodies.”

The coronavirus has caused everyone to deal with isolation, loneliness and even social separation. Krista Woods is a counselor in Mississippi and has seen first hand what this can do to healthcare workers.

“Healthcare workers are exhausted. They’re mentally famished. They don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel, of when this is going to end,” said Woods.

She expressed the importance of de-stressing by doing things such as working out, reading or video chatting with a friend.

Co-occurring Disorder Specialist Lee Garner works at the Hinds Behavioral Health Services (HBHS) and suggests being flexible instead of looking to an end.

“I can tell you what I plan to do this afternoon. I can tell you what I plan to do tomorrow, but then I have to say that might change. It’s just one day. I can do one day,” said Garner.

Both Woods and Garner agree every day will not be easy, but there are still ways to find joy and stay positive.

If you are struggling with mental health or addiction, you can call HBHS at 601-321-2400 or the Mobile Crisis Hotline at 601-955-6381.

