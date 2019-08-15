Beto O’Rourke to campaign in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke is scheduled to visit Mississippi. O’Rourke will make two campaign stops in the Magnolia State Friday, August 16, 2019.

O’Rourke will show support to the undocumented immigrant community affected by ICE raids at Mississippi food processing plants.

The first stop will be at the Tiendita Anita Grocery Store & Distribution Center in Canton, Mississippi at 10:30 a.m. It is located at 865 West Fulton Street.

The second stop will be at Trinity Mission Center in Forest, Mississippi at 2:30 p.m. It is located at 430 Hillsboro Street.

O’Rourke will follow his Mississippi visit with a stop in Arkansas on Saturday.