JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Today is Cyber Monday and the Better Business Bureau wants you to be safe as you explore the available deals.

Last year, shoppers spent $7.9B in online sales.

BBB says scammers are well aware of the big shopping day and want to take advantage.

They say to be aware of false advertising and watch out for fake websites.

Keep your anti-virus software up to date.

Be sure to keep a close eye on your accounts and look out for purchases you did not make.